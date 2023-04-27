Labor group in Cebu wants ‘immediate P100-wage increase’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Due to the ‘dire economic situation’, a labor group here wants an immediate wage increase.

The Alyansa sa Mamumuong Kontraktwal sa Sugbo (ALSA Kontraktwal Cebu) filed a petition, seeking a P100 increment on the minimum wage in Central Visayas.

The ALSA Kontraktwal Cebu lodged its request before the Regional Tripartite Wage and Productivity Board here (RTWPB-7) on Thursday, April 27.

Louella Negrido, ALSA Kontraktwal coordinator, said they made the petition as a solution to the declining value of wage brought about by the current economic crisis which included rising costs of goods.

“Dugay na natong panawagan ang pagpasaka sa suholan. Karon, kining ₱100 immediate wage increase, nakita ni natong hinanaling solusyon sa padayon nga pagkawagtang sa balor sa suholan,” said Negrido.

(We have long called for an increase in the wages. Now, this P100 immediate wage increase, we see a quick solution to our continuing declining value of wage.)

The labor group leader also said this would not be the last petition they would be filing, adding that the current rate would still fall short on the ideal decent and living wage.

“Dili gihapon ta moundang sa pagduso sa nasudnong minimum nga suholan. Atong gitan-aw nga kini ang maghatag sa mga mamumuo ug ilang mga pamilya og disente nga kinabuhi ug kinabuhi nga adunay dignidad,” Negrido said.

(We will not quit in the fight for a national minimum wage. We see that this will give the workers and their families a decent life and a dignified life.)

The current minimum wage rate in Central Visayas is ₱435 per day.

However, ALSA Kontraktwal Cebu, citing the National Wages and Productivity Commission, said actual take-home pay in the region only ranges between ₱375 and ₱384.

The group also called on the government to address the plight of laborers by granting them their request for a wage increase.

“Dili na pwede padayon lang magpakabuta-bungol sa mga yangungo sa katawhan. Dili na gyud makabuhi ang minimum nga suholan sa Pilipinas,” added Negrido.

(It is not acceptable that they will continue not to see and hear the complaints of the people. The minimum wage in the Philippines is not enough to suffice to support the needs of the family.)

