PNP chief Acorda to junior officers: Document, report superiors’ wrongdoings

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Maj. Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. on Friday urged police officers, even. the lowest ranking ones, to document and report the irregular activities of their superiors.

Acorda, who previously headed the PNP Directorate for Intelligence, told the junior officers to use “counter-intelligence” to keep their ranks clean.

“Kailangan ng pagkakaisa, even the lowest, kahit yung mga juniors na mga PNP officers. Yung mga tinuruan natin sa [Institute Training Group], mga [Police Non-Commissioned Officers], sabi ko, ‘let us use, yung counter-intelligence work’, so yung ating kapulisan, kung may ginagawang katiwalian yung ating superiors o head officers, please, let us document that,” he said in an interview on ABS-CBN’s Sakto.

(We need to be one, even the lowest, including the junior PNP officers. The ones we taught in the Institute Training Group, the Police Non-Commissioned Officers, I said ‘let’s use counter-intelligence work’ so that among police officers, if the superiors or head officers are corrupt, let us document that.)

In the same interview, he also urged the public to do the same, and report it directly to him.

“Huwag pong matakot, magsumbong po tayo sa ating kapulisan. Send the letters to me, and I will have these validated,” said the PNP chief.

(Do not fear, report to the police. Send letters directly to me and I will have the reports validated.)

Acorda added that should continuous documentation show misbehavior among police personnel, the PNP will take notice and act on it.

