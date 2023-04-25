PRO-7: We’re excited to welcome new chief PNP

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) welcomed the appointment of Police Major. Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. as the new chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

“We’re very excited of the assumption of our new chief PNP,” said Police Lt. Col. Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson of PRO-7.

“With his proven competence and experience in the field, we are very optimistic that the PNP will be in good hands and PRO-7 is very excited to perform and implement the instructions of our chief PNP,” he added.

Acorda, who traces his roots to La Union in the Ilocos region, took over from erstwhile PNP chief General Rodolfo Azurin Jr. on Monday, April 24, and is expected to serve as the 29th head of the PNP until his retirement on December 3.

Prior to his recent appointment, Acorda – who belongs to the Philippine Military Academy “Sambisig” Class of 1991 – led the intelligence and counterintelligence efforts of the PNP.

With this, Pelare said they expect a ‘relentless, intelligence-driven’ operations in combating crimes as well as keeping peace and order.

Among the other positions he held were chief of staff of the Civil Security Group, deputy director for operations of the National Capital Region Police Office, and chief of the Northern Mindanao police.

“Dako mi ug expectation nga mahimong mas effective ang PNP,” added Pelare. / with reports from INQUIRER.net

