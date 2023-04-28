Cebu City retains CVIRAA crown in runaway fashion

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Niños as expected emerged on top of the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) Meet which officially closed its curtains on Friday, April 28, 2023, in Carcar City, South Cebu.

Cebu City bagged a combined 110 gold medals with 93 silvers, and 84 bronze medals in the five-day meet that featured over 30 sporting events scattered throughout Carcar City and neighboring places.

Despite the intense heat and the lack of preparation, the Niños were able to flex their might on almost all fronts.

They were also able to surpass the total number of gold medals they won in the last CVIRAA meet in 2019.

In 2019, Cebu City bagged 78 gold medals, 60 silvers, and 76 bronzes in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental.

More impressively, Cebu City’s elementary division which slumped to third place in 2019, emerged on top this time with a 32-30-20 (gold-silver-bronze) tally.

Meanwhile, Cebu City secondary athletes harvested 78 golds, 63 silvers, and 64 bronze medals to run away with the division crown.

Cebu Province finishes 2nd

Cebu Province dislodged 2019 overall second placer Dumaguete City with its 40-36-49 medal count, while the latter ended in third place with a 38-31-44 tally.

Mandaue City (36-30-51) and Lapu-Lapu City (32-30-33) finished in fourth and fifth places, respectively.

Making a final push for Cebu City on the last day of competition were its dancesports athletes who swept the four gold medals in the event.

Cebu City also delivered gold medals in team sports after winning over their respective opponents in the gold medal round, earlier today.

The dancesports athletes who won a gold medal for Cebu City were Prince Jarvey Pasigna/Shawna D. Hernandez (elementary standard-A), Rhyss Rafael Fajardo/Shadelle Nina Hernandez (secondary standard-A), Cyrus Jake Abella/Reiane Inajusta (elementary Latin-A), and Francis Dave Sombal/Mithioni Dinauanao (secondary Latin-A).

Cebu City dominates team sports

In volleyball, Cebu City topped both the secondary boys and girls competitions.

The secondary boys volleyball represented by the University of Southern Philippines-Foundation (USP-F) defeated Mandaue City in three straight sets.

Also, its secondary girls team manned by the University of Cebu (UC) beat Tagbilaran City, 2-1.

In CVIRAA football, the Niños ruled both the elementary and secondary divisions. The teams composed of the Don Bosco Technology Center (DBTC) players beat Negros Oriental, 4-0, to top the elementary division.

In the secondary division, Cebu City eked out a close win against Bohol Province via a penalty shootout, 5-4, as both teams finished regulation with a 2-2 draw.

In CVIRAA sepak takraw, Cebu City bested Mandaue City, 26-24, in the regus event.

The gold medalists of the CVIRAA meet will represent Region VII or Central Visayas in the Palarong Pambansa in Marikina City from July 29 to August 5. /rcg

