Bayawan City wrestlers grab 10 gold medals, lead CVIRAA meet

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Bayawan City dominated the wrestling event of the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) after hauling 10 gold medals on Tuesday, April 25, at the St. Catherine School in Poblacion, Carcar City.

Bayawan also bagged three silver medals and two bronzes in the secondary division’s wrestling competition.

The city’s gold medalists in the juniors secondary boys category were Ruel Jay Rebutazo (54 kilograms), Ghavy Anilov Quianzo (58kgs), Klunt Gladner Macasling (62kgs), and Jejie Dacula (66kgs).

Joining them is the lone gold medalist in the cadet secondary boys in Destine Sean Aliabo (46kg).

In the secondary girls’ cadet, Bayawan’s gold medalists were Glia Heart Pahulayan (40kgs), Sweet Vallery Tumale (44kgs), and Kate Leisly Cabasag (52kgs) while hauling golds in the junior category were Khrystal Myrrh Claudel (52kgs) and Crichel Haydee Michaela Gaga-a (56kgs).

Bayawan’s wrestling team coaches are Alfie T. Herrera, and Marisol Masayon, along with lead trainer Wilfredo Mendez.

Their domination of the wrestling event enabled Bayawan City to snatch the lead in the medal tally as of 5:00 PM today with 13 gold medals, five silvers, and four bronzes, followed by Mandaue City with a 6-1-2 (gold-silver-bronze) tally.

Cebu Province is in third with a 5-6-7 medal count, Negros Oriental is fourth with a 4-7-7 tally followed by Bohol with a 4-4-11 count.

The reigning overall champions, Cebu City is at sixth with a 3-6-8 tally.

TRACK AND FIELD DAY 2

Cebu Province’s John Ryan Cabugawan and Ionmar Salingsing, and Mandaue City’s Maile Salang continued to impress with their superb performances on the field.

The three tracksters earned their second gold medals in their respective events in the secondary track and field competition at the Carcar City Sports Complex.

Cabugawan who topped the long jump event on Sunday, ruled the triple jump by tallying a leap of 13.50 meters.

Meanwhile, Salingsing topped the lung-busting 1,500m run in 4 minutes and 22.31 seconds for the gold medal.

Salingsing and Cabugawan are both from the Sisters of Mary School-Boystown in Minglanilla, south Cebu.

Salang from the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) earned her second gold medal by topping the secondary girls’ discus throw event. On Sunday, Salang won her first gold medal in the shot put event.

On the other hand, Cebu City only won a single gold medal on day two of the track and field event courtesy of Ray Clarile Dela Calzada in the secondary boys’ discus throw event.

Dela Calzada had a best throw of 35.42m.

The other gold medalists in the track and field competition were Bohol Province’s Liznie Delfino (3,000m secondary girls), Guihulngan’s Chariel Datulio (triple jump elementary boys), and Vince Tumarong (discus throw elementary boys).

Also winning golds were Negros Oriental’s Lyn Joy Mondido (1,500m elementary girls), and Carcar City’s Marvin Panucat (1,500m elementary boys). /rcg

READ:

Wrestling at Olympics: An ancient sport battles to remain relevant

Cebu City sends 1,100-strong delegation to next week’s CVIRAA in Carcar City

Former Olympic wrestler Pliev loses finger during MMA fight

INQUIRER.net wants to hear from you! Take part in our reader survey and help us be better. Click on this image to answer.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP