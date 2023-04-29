5.5 magnitude quake shakes Luzon

By: Gabriel Pabico Lalu - Reporter / @GabrielLaluINQ - Inquirer.net | April 29,2023 - 08:45 AM

Update as of 12:34 a.m.

MANILA, Philippines–A magnitude 5.5 earthquake hit waters off Occidental Mindoro at midnight on Saturday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) bulletin showed.

Phivolcs said the tectonic quake centered 16 kilometers northwest of Calintaan town, at a depth of 44 kilometers.

It was felt in various parts of Luzon and caused Intensity IV shaking in Puerto Galera and Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro, while Intensity III shaking was felt in Lemery and Calatagan, Batangas, and San Ildefonso, Bulacan.

Intensity II was recorded in the following areas:

  • Abucay, Bataan
  • Cuenca, San Luis, Bauan, Laurel, Batangas City, and Sta. Teresita (Batangas)
  • Marilao, Malolos City, Guiguinto, Calumpit, and Pulilan (Bulacan)
  • Tagaytay City and Ternate (Cavite)
  • Muntinlupa City (Metro Manila)
  • Abra De Ilog, Occidental Mindoro
  • Victoria, Oriental Mindoro

Intensity I:

  • Dinalupihan, Bataan
  • Talisay and Lipa (Batangas)
  • Norzagaray and Obando (Bulacan)
  • San Juan City, Pasay, Malabon City, Pateros, Paranaque City (Metro Manila)
  • Guagua, Pampanga
  • Gumaca and Dolores (Quezon)
  • Cardona, Angono, and Taytay (Rizal)
  • Marabut, Samar
  • San Antonio, Cabangan, Subic, and Olongapo City (Zambales)

Phivolcs said that while they are not expecting any damage, they have cautioned that aftershocks may still occur.

Even before Phivolcs released the bulletin, several residents in Metro Manila and nearby provinces reported feeling the earthquake.

Earlier, the United States Geological Survey said the tremor was a Magnitude 5.2 off-shore earthquake, with the epicenter located 18 kilometers south-southeast of Calatagan, Batangas.

This is a developing story, please refresh for updates.

