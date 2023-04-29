5.5 magnitude quake shakes Luzon

Update as of 12:34 a.m.

MANILA, Philippines–A magnitude 5.5 earthquake hit waters off Occidental Mindoro at midnight on Saturday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) bulletin showed.

Phivolcs said the tectonic quake centered 16 kilometers northwest of Calintaan town, at a depth of 44 kilometers.

It was felt in various parts of Luzon and caused Intensity IV shaking in Puerto Galera and Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro, while Intensity III shaking was felt in Lemery and Calatagan, Batangas, and San Ildefonso, Bulacan.

Intensity II was recorded in the following areas:

Abucay, Bataan

Cuenca, San Luis, Bauan, Laurel, Batangas City, and Sta. Teresita (Batangas)

Marilao, Malolos City, Guiguinto, Calumpit, and Pulilan (Bulacan)

Tagaytay City and Ternate (Cavite)

Muntinlupa City (Metro Manila)

Abra De Ilog, Occidental Mindoro

Victoria, Oriental Mindoro

Intensity I:

Dinalupihan, Bataan

Talisay and Lipa (Batangas)

Norzagaray and Obando (Bulacan)

San Juan City, Pasay, Malabon City, Pateros, Paranaque City (Metro Manila)

Guagua, Pampanga

Gumaca and Dolores (Quezon)

Cardona, Angono, and Taytay (Rizal)

Marabut, Samar

San Antonio, Cabangan, Subic, and Olongapo City (Zambales)

Phivolcs said that while they are not expecting any damage, they have cautioned that aftershocks may still occur.

Even before Phivolcs released the bulletin, several residents in Metro Manila and nearby provinces reported feeling the earthquake.

what the fUck im so tired of these last night earthquakes 😭😭 that scared the shit out of me my whole bed literally SHOOK — cori⁷✢ FML (@minisodeproof) April 28, 2023

Everyone’s awake bc it’s the weekend tomorrow. Asked them about the earthquake and none of them felt it 🫠 https://t.co/l8baikVdmg — #17 (@clairengarcia_) April 28, 2023

Earlier, the United States Geological Survey said the tremor was a Magnitude 5.2 off-shore earthquake, with the epicenter located 18 kilometers south-southeast of Calatagan, Batangas.

This is a developing story, please refresh for updates.

je/dam