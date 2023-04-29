INQUIRER.net warns public of fake ads payment requests

INQUIRER.net is warning the public about fraudulent messages requesting payment supposedly for ads placed on the website.

The company emphasizes that these messages are not legitimate and that advertising transactions, including payments, are done only through official channels by the company’s authorized representatives.

It urges the public to exercise caution and report any suspicious messages to the company’s official channels.

INQUIRER.net reaffirms its commitment to providing accurate and reliable news and information to the public and warns against any bogus activities misrepresenting the company.

This warning reminds the public to remain vigilant against scams. It is essential to verify the authenticity of any messages or advertisements before making any payments, especially when they come from unknown sources or through unsecured channels.

