Soak up the sun at Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu

If the hot weather we’ve been feeling lately is not enough of an indicator to tell you that summer is here, then let this be your sign.

It’s the season for swimming pools, cold drinks, sunsets by the beach, and a whole day of swimming! Thinking of where to spend it? We might know just the perfect place for you to do so.

Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu is a premium resort that offers the perfect combination of Filipino warmth and Thai hospitality.

Located in Mactan, the well-known resort offers a breathtaking view of the ocean and a first-row seat of the stunning sunset. Equipped with luxurious rooms and amenities, this resort deserves a spot in your places to relax at and to have fun at this summer.























The best part? They’re offering a summer promo! Avail a room with rates starting from Php 8,300 until May 31, 2023. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to experience the warm hospitality that only a blend of Filipino and Thai culture can give.

Aside from a summer promo, Dusit Thani is waving in the summer season with exciting festivities.











The resort invites you to celebrate the Thai new year, Songkran, with them. With a food fair that features Dusit Thani’s Thai Chef’s specialty, an entertaining DJ set and fire dancers, the exciting Songkran Festival at Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu is a pool party that you don’t want to miss out on.

It is also the first-ever Songkran celebration in Cebu.The rates start at Php 2,400 for in-house guests and for early bird purchases until April 10, 2023; Php 2,800 for non-in-house guests. Party with Dusit Thani this April 15, 2023 and get the chance to win amazing raffle prizes!



















The luxurious resort offers more than picturesque views and fun festivities for the ultimate summer vacation.

If you’re needing a well-deserved massage or if you just want to pamper yourself, drop by the Namm spa to rejuvenate and melt the stress away. The resort also has a club lounge available for guests who seek extra value during their stay. Eat breakfast, indulge in an afternoon tea, and enjoy evening cocktails at this exclusive space that provides a personalized level of service. If you’re bringing along kids, Dusit Thani has an air-conditioned active zone, where they can play to their hearts’ content.









The resort also has a selection of food that they can brag about; from the delectable buffet at Tradewinds cafe, to the mouth-watering comfort food at Sunset Sports Bar, and to the exquisite Thai cuisine made by Dusit Thani’s Thai chef at Benjarong Thai Restaurant. Dusit Thani is ready to give you a memorable summer vacation that is both soothing and exciting.

If you want to find out more on their summer promos and the Songkran Festival, visit their Facebook page or call them at (+63) 32 888 1388. Book a reservation and don’t miss out on a momentous vacation!