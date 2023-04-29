2 dead, 3 missing after foreign ships collide off Corregidor Island — PCG

The MV Hong Hai 189 had 20 crew members, with 16 of them rescued. However, one of them, a Filipino crew member, would later die in the hospital after his rescue.

The other casualty was a Chinese seaman, whose body was recovered at sea, said the PCG.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing for three others who were reported missing.

“The Coast Guard Sub-Station Corregidor was informed that MV Hong Hai 189 already capsized,” said the PCG.

Meanwhile, the PCG said that “all 21 crew of MT Petite Soeur were in good physical condition.”

According to the PCG, the MV Hong Hai 189 was a dredger under the flag of Sierra Leone. It was last ported in Botolan, Zambales.

The MT Petite Soeur was a chemical oil tanker, and is under the flag of the Marshall Islands. It had last docked in Mariveles, Bataan. INQUIRER.net has reached out to the PCG to ask if there is a possibility of an oil spill, but it has yet to respond. RELATED STORIES: Oil leak continues 22 days after tanker submerged off Oriental Mindoro PCG: Sunken oil tanker in Oriental Mindoro now half-empty

JMS