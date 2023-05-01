Villaba Wings rule 1st Mayor Bebot Veloso Under-21 Intertown Basketball Tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Municipality of San Isidro, Leyte eyes more basketball tournaments in the coming months following the successful inaugural Mayor Bebot Veloso Under-21 Intertown Basketball Tournament which wrapped up on Sunday evening, April 30, 2023.

The tournament featured five teams, two each from the municipalities of Villaba and Calubian, and one from the host team, San Isidro.

The Villaba Wings emerged as champions, 80-72, against the San Isidro Wings.

According to Jay Viagedor, the chairman for sports in San Isidro and the executive committee of the town’s fiesta, they’re now focusing on organizing sports events for their youth, instead of hosting exhibition games and invitational tilts.

“Among gi focus ang pag develop sa among kabatan-onan diri sa among lugar. At least naa mi maka provide nila ug sports programs like basketball samtang nag bloom ilang pagtubo, kay sauna puro ra invitational leagues ug senior tournaments among gibuhat,” said Viagedor.

“Amo sad ni gibuhat para makatabang mi sa among mga kabatan-onan ma develop ilang basketball skills ug makahatag mi ug exposure para ma discover sad sila sa mga big universities ug colleges sa Manila ug Cebu.”

BPBL HOSTING

Viagedor and San Isidro is gearing up for the Batang Pilipino Basketball League (BPBL) basketball tournament slated in the last week of May.

This nationwide tournament where Cebu’s very own Abellana National School (ANS) girls basketball team ruled the national finals last year will kick off in various regions throughout the country.

One of its hosts in Leyte is San Isidro town.

“Mag sige mi ug padayon ug develop sa among sports diri kay among mayor hilig sad ug sports, sports lover sad siya, so maka provide ra gyud mi tanan basta sports sa atong mga batan-on. Usa na ni ang pag andam namo para sa BPBL karong hinapos sa May,” added Viagedor.

“Anhi sa San Isidro duwaon ang BPBL pre-season ug regular season. Ubay-ubay gyud nga teams atong mapaduwa ani. Last year didto mi ni group sa Ormoc side, pero layo na man kaayo, ni decide mi mo host na lang karon nga year para sa mga teams gikan sa fourth district sa Leyte.”

Viagedor will team up with BPBL regional coordinator Van Halen Parmis in the BPBL featuring under-16 and under-18 age groups.

RELATED STORIES

Northball Under-25 Inter-Town Basketball Tournament tips off March 4 in Toledo City

BPBL organizers preparing early for Season 2

INQUIRER.net wants to hear from you! Take part in our reader survey and help us be better. Click on this image to answer.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP