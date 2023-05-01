Cordova’s Sangguniang Bayan holds first barangay session in Buagsong

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- The Sangguniang Bayan of Cordova has started the conduct of its regular session in the barangays.

Mayor Cesar “Didoy” Suan said that on Sunday, April 30, the Sangguniang Bayan had their regular session in the Barangay Hall in Barangay Buagsong.

“Para kung unsay kinahanglanon sa barangay, from Barangay Captains to Councilors, sa ilang chairmanship, ilang mapadangat sa atong SB aron ato dayong ma-pondohan og budget,” Suan said.

Cordova Councilor Remar Baguio said that by bringing the council members closer to the barangays, they are able to immediately determine the needs of the people.

Aside from having their regular session in a particular barangay, they also allow the barangay officials to present their priority projects that are in need of funding aid from the municipal government.

“Maka-express sila sa ilang needs, mga priority projects sa barangay, unya mapaabot nila sa municipal council para matagaan ug aksyon,” Baguio said.

Baguio said they would hold their sessions in the barangays at least twice a month or every other Sunday.

