Cordova: ‘Caravan of Services’ makes Buagsong stop

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Residents of Barangay Buagsong in Cordova town benefited from the “Caravan of Services,” which made a stop at the barangay for this Sunday, April 30, 2023.

Cordova Mayor Mayor Cesar “Didoy” Suan said this twice a month activity was a way to bring the municipal town services nearer to the barangays.

Reason for the caravan

“Sa ako man gud nakit-an, kung dili nato ihatod ang serbisyo sa barangay, ang uban sa barangay mauwaw moadto sa atoang health center, mauwaw moadto sa munisipyo, sa daghan kaayong rason,” Suan said.

(From what I saw, if we will not bring the services to the barangay, others in the barangay are too shy to go to the health center, are too shy to go to the municipal hall, for several reasons.)

“So to connect them, aron maanad na sila, aron moduol na sila sa munisipyo, atong sugdan nga ihatod nato ang serbisyo ngadto sa ilang barangay,” Suan said.

(So to connect them, so that they will get used to the services and they will go to the municipal hall for this, we will start bringing the services to their barangays.)

Suan said that the Caravan of Services would be conducted twice a month or every other Sunday.

Second stop

The Barangay Buagsong stop is the second time this activity is held since it started on April 16, 2023. Barangay Cogon was the first stop of the caravan.

As for the sustainability of the activity, the municipal government allocated P50,000 to 75,000 for the purchase of medicines and vitamins for the event.

“Para tanan nga magpa-check up, matagaan gyud sila ug kompleto nga tambal. In any case nga magkuwang man sa atong budget, naa ta’y daghang tambal sa RHU (Rural Health Unit),” Suan said.

(This is for all who will avail of the free checkup, they will be given the complete set of medicine. In any case that we will have a lack of medicine, we have a lot of the at the RHU (Rural Health Unit).

Mayor Suan, members of the city council, department heads, and barangay officials were present at the venue in Buagsong for this stop of the “Caravan of Services.”

Cordova town has 13 barangays.

