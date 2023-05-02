Motorcycles are top on the list of vehicles involved in accidents in Mandaue  

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—Motorcycles are on the top of the list of vehicles involved in accidents here in March, the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) said.

TEAM recorded 891 vehicles involved in accidents in Mandaue City in March. Among the total, 285 involved motorcycles.

Other units involved were SUVs with 125 units, followed by taxi cabs with 43, vans with 24 units, and trucks or wingvans with 14 units involved.

On Tuesday, May 2, another fatal accident that claimed the life of a woman involved a motorcycle.

With this, TEAM Operations Division Head Arnold Malig-on is once again calling motorists, especially motorcycle riders, to be vigilant and be disciplined on the road. Following the traffic rules and regulations is a must, he said.

“Ang LGU, naa may gibutang signboards. Gibuhat na ang tanan. Ang behavior gyud sa driver. Hinay lang ang pagmaneho, amping gyud permi bisan mingaw ang kadalanan,” said Malig-on.

(The local government unit has placed signboards to remind drivers of safe driving. It has done everything. It’s really up to the behavior of the driver. Just drive slow, and carefully even if the road is clear.)

Data from TEAM also showed the top five streets in the city where accidents usually happen. These are JP Rizal Street, DM Cortes Street, AC Cortes Avenue, MC Briones Street, and U.N Avenue.

Majority of the accidents in March were amicably settled. There were 99 people who were transported to hospitals due to the accidents while three people died.

Malig-on said they installed new and more traffic signages and warnings to help remind motorists of the importance of safe driving. Checkpoints are also still conducted together with the police and other agencies.

