Consolacion Sarok Weavers U18 squad logs 45-point victory in PSL

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Consolacion Sarok Weavers introduced its younger squad in the Pilipinas Super League (PSL) U18 with a scintillating 106-61 victory against Datu Omendic in the league’s tip-off on Monday, May 1, 2023, at the Cebu City Sports Institute here.

The Sarok Weavers, who are the reigning champions in the U21 category, banked on Kirby Mongcopa, who led Consolacion with his double-double outing of 21 points and 12 rebounds. He also added seven assists, and nine steals.

His teammate, Jedric Daa, had 18 points, three rebounds, six assists, and two steals.

EJ Herbito and Jerome Arboiz each scored 13 points while Lawrence Cacanog and Yza Duga-Duga added 12 points each.

Arboiz and Duga-Duga both played for the City of Bogo Science and Arts Academy (CBSAA) Trailblazers, who are the first runners-up in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) high school basketball tournament.

Cyrille Bacalso led Datu Omendig with 18 points, while Aarhon Pasaol had 10 in a losing effort.

