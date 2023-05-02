Mandaue celebrates CDRRMO Day by highlighting puroks’ alarm response capabilities

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – Mandaue City celebrated CDRRMO Day on May 2 by showcasing the capabilities of Purok-Based Emergency Response Teams’ in responding to emergencies.

The activity held at the city hall grounds highlighted the purok teams’ readiness and capabilities in responding to emergencies such as fire alarms.

The CDRRMO Day is part of the celebration of the city’s fiesta and mid-year cultural summit.

The teams demonstrated two ways in extinguishing a fire by the use of a fire hose and through the water bucket relay system.

These were highlighted because these are what residents can use whenever there is a fire alarm in their areas.

Just like what happened in Sitio Tamarind in Barangay Umapad when a fire hit on April 16.

Only one house was affected because residents were able to immediately put out the fire through the water bucket relay system.

One of those who responded was Kent Boyolas, 21 years old.

Boyolas said that he decided to join the team so that they will be more knowledgeable and equipped in responding to a fire alarm.

Billy Villamor, 61 years old, from Barangay Alang-Alang proved that age is not a hindrance to helping the community.

“Kay dili man ingun sige nalang ang city, kanang minor nga sunog nga makatabang-tabang sad ta, mao nang niapil ko,” said Villamor.

The purok teams also showcased their medical capabilities including performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) during CDRRMO Day.

The teams underwent training from the CDRRMO before they were able to show their skills.

Earlier, CDRRMO head Buddy Alain Ybañez said aside from barangay disaster teams, they are now also capacitating the puroks so that they will be able to respond to any alarms in their barangays.

Honorarium

City Councilor Nerissa Soon-Ruiz said that the proposed ordinance providing a P2,000 monthly honorarium to members of purok-based emergency response teams was already passed on the third and final reading.

Soon-Ruiz said that they would probably receive the financial assistance in the next three months but the months when they started joining the team would be counted.

“Para lang sad intawn sila ma compensated sa ila’ng kahago, sige baya sila og training, dili lang kausa, constant ang ila’ng training,” said Soon-Ruiz. /rcg

