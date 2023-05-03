Cebu Daily Newscast: A student nurse’s story of heroism and compassion
Here’s what you need to know on Wednesday, May 3.
Julia Baguio: A Student Nurse’s Story of Heroism and Compassion
A student nurse has earned praise from netizens after she was seen helping a man, who collapsed and was gasping for air on a street in Lapu-Lapu City, apparently a victim of heatstroke. Luckily for the man, Julia Baguio, a 21-year-old student nurse was in the area and without hesitation rushed to help the victim. Her quick response saved the man’s life.
Rama urges constituents to get jab amid rise in COVID-19 infections
Mayor Michael Rama has urged Cebu City residents to avail of the city’s free COVID-19 vaccination. Rama made the call amid reports from the Department of Health and the IAT-F that COVID-19 cases in the country are again on the rise.
Alyssa Valdez is flag bearer for PH in SEA Games
The country’s volleyball queen Alyssa Valdez will carry the Philippines’ tri-colors during the parade of nations of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia. The biennial regional games will open on May 5 at the Morodok Techo Stadium in Phnom Penh.
Fight outside disco in Alegria turns bloody, 1 dead
A disco in a village fiesta in Alegria town in southwestern Cebu turned bloody after a 30-year-old man was stabbed to death on Tuesday dawn, May 2. According to police, the stabbing happened after the victim together with his younger brother confronted the suspect for allegedly punching the latter. But as the brothers turned to leave, the suspect pulled out a batangas knife and stabbed the elder brother dead.
