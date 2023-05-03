Cebu Daily Newscast: A student nurse’s story of heroism and compassion

May 03,2023 - 06:00 AM

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Wednesday, May 3.

Julia Baguio: A Student Nurse’s Story of Heroism and Compassion

Cebu Daily Newscast: A Student Nurse's Story of Heroism and Compassion

Julia Baguio, a student nurse who helped a man who was a victim of heat stroke in Lapu-Lapu, Cebu.

A student nurse has earned praise from netizens after she was seen helping a man, who collapsed and was gasping for air on a street in Lapu-Lapu City, apparently a victim of heatstroke. Luckily for the man, Julia Baguio, a 21-year-old student nurse was in the area and without hesitation rushed to help the victim. Her quick response saved the man’s life.

Rama urges constituents to get jab amid rise in COVID-19 infections

Mayor Michael Rama has urged Cebu City residents to avail of the city’s free COVID-19 vaccination. Rama made the call amid reports from the Department of Health and the IAT-F that COVID-19 cases in the country are again on the rise.

Alyssa Valdez is flag bearer for PH in SEA Games

The country’s volleyball queen Alyssa Valdez will carry the Philippines’ tri-colors during the parade of nations of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia. The biennial regional games will open on May 5 at the Morodok Techo Stadium in Phnom Penh.

Fight outside disco in Alegria turns bloody, 1 dead

A disco in a village fiesta in Alegria town in southwestern Cebu turned bloody after a 30-year-old man was stabbed to death on Tuesday dawn, May 2. According to police, the stabbing happened after the victim together with his younger brother confronted the suspect for allegedly punching the latter. But as the brothers turned to leave, the suspect pulled out a batangas knife and stabbed the elder brother dead.

RELATED STORIES

Explainer: How to beat ‘heatstroke’ during the summer season

WATCH: Nursing student saves Cebu vendor from neck-slashing | INQStories

Hyperthermia: When extreme heat kills

INQUIRER.net wants to hear from you! Take part in our reader survey and help us be better. Click on this image to answer.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Alegria, COVID-19, disco, nurse, Rama, SEA Games, vaccination
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.