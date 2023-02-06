WATCH: Nursing student saves Cebu vendor from neck-slashing | INQStories

By: Inquirer.net - Inquirer.net | February 06,2023 - 06:39 PM

“As a student nurse, we dedicate ourselves to the welfare of others. If you can help in your own little way, it can truly be a blessing to others.”

Angyl Fayth Ababat, a second-year nursing student in Cebu City, responded quickly to a call for help from a fruit vendor on January 30 after her live-in partner slit her throat.

Ababat’s heroic act of putting her own safety at risk to help the victim and save the vendor’s life was widely praised by many.

