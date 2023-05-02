Fight outside disco in Alegria turns bloody, 1 dead

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A disco in a village fiesta in Alegria town, southwestern Cebu became witness to a bloody altercation that claimed the life of a 30-year-old man on Tuesday dawn, May 2.

Police in Alegria arrested a 33-year-old suspect who was accused of killing another man along the National Highway in Barangay Madridejos, Alegria around 2:30 a.m.

The suspect was identified as Joel Lendio, a resident of the neighboring town of Malabuyoc while the victim was Randy Devila.

The crime happened right outside the venue where a fiesta-related disco was being held, said Police Captain Alexius Tangub, Alegria Police Station chief.

Based on initial findings from the police, a fight broke out between Devila, his younger brother, and Lendio shortly before the crime occurred.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Tangub said Devila went to the disco to fetch his younger brother, who accused Lendio of punching him.

The suspect told investigators that Devila, 30, retaliated by punching him. When the Devila brothers were exiting the venue, Lendio apparently grabbed a nine-inch ‘Batangas knife’ and charged towards the victim.

Devila sustained multiple stab wounds on his body, including on his chest which police believed to be the fatal blow. He was rushed to the hospital but physicians declared him dead on arrival.

Police patrolling the disco managed to capture Lendio just a few minutes after concerned citizens reported the crime to them.

The suspect, currently under the custody of the Alegria Police Station, also reportedly admitted to enforcers that he had been drinking at that time.

Lendio may face homicide charges.

Alegria is a fourth-class municipality located approximately 113 kilometers southwest of Cebu City. /rcg

