Julia Baguio: A Student Nurse’s Story of Heroism and Compassion

CEBU City, Philippines– On the afternoon of Friday, April 28th, a man collapsed in front of the Amores Building in Pajo, Lapu-Lapu City, gasping for air.

It was very evident that the man was suffering from heat stroke, as the temperature that day was scorching.

That’s when a passerby named Julia Baguio, a 21-year-old student nurse, saw the man and rushed to help him.

“Actually, gikan me nagpahaircut sa akong uyab…galakaw me pa[uli] nagsturya² mi…nya paglabay namo dapit sa may Amores Building kay nakakita jud ko na nikalit ra siyag [kuya] barog nya nitikig unya nikirig nag una jud iyang agtang paglanding sa iyang pagkatumba,” Baguio told CDN about the incident.

Baguio said that she did not have any second thoughts about helping the man as she believes that it is her responsibility as a nurse to embody the principles of her profession.

“Unya mao to wala jud me gaduha² og tabang kay gakirig lagi jud to siya nya nagbuwa2 na ang baba so dali² dayon ko og tabang,” she said.

Baguio said that she has asked the people around to call for an ambulance while administering first aid to the man.

With the high rise of temperature and its risks due to the scorching heat index, Baguio reminds everyone to be vigilant this dry season.

” [They] should drink their water to stay hydrated jud as always. If you’re at risk/vulnerable of heatstroke please always jud mag extra careful sa paglakaw² sa gawas samot na sa kainit sa panahon,” said Baguio.

Baguio’s actions saved the man’s life.

Her kindness and compassion are an inspiration to us all, reminding us that a small act of kindness can have a huge impact on someone in need.

” As I was helping to revive kuya people are saying na pasagdan kay permi radaw to siya mag ingon ato but we shouldn’t just watch and let the person suffer [kay] what if imoha na Papa, Mama or relative makaingon ra kaha ka na pasagdan. I was angry jud sa mga people around but gipasagdan rajud nako ang mga gipangsturya kay importante was to save someone’s life which I am very passionate about,” she said. /rcg

