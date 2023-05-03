PRISAA 7: 700 athletes fight for spot in national finals in Zamboanga

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Over 700 athletes from Cebu City, Bohol, and Dumaguete will strut their wares in the three-day Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) regional meet on May 5 to 7 in various venues here.

Bernard Ricablanca, PRISAA Region 7 secretariat, told CDN Digital that it’s all systems go in the regional meet featuring PRISAA member schools vying in 13 sports events and one cultural event over the weekend.

“We’re expecting over 700 athletes for the PRISAA regional finals. Whoever wins the gold medals and team events will represent Region 7 for the PRISAA National Finals in Zamboanga City,” said Ricablanca.

The PRISAA National Finals will be happening on July 13 to 19, 2023, which will be hosted by PRISAA Region 9.

Some 300 athletes from Bohol and 300 athletes from Cebu City, while around 90 athletes from Dumaguete are expected to compete in the regional meet which will be hosted by Cebu PRISAA headed by president, Fr. Adriano Ocariza.

PRISAA 7 featured sports

According to Ricablanca, Cebu City PRISAA is expected to excel anew in the meet. Most of Cebu City PRISAA member schools are also members of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi).

“Mostly, ang Cebu City jud mo dominate, labi na sa individual events. Ang dili lang jud sure madaog sa Cebu City, while ang uban pwede madaog sa Bohol ug Dumaguete. Pero we’re expecting a tough competition kay nagprepare sad ni ang mga schools gikan sa Bohol ug Dumaguete,” added Ricablanca.

(Mostly, Cebu City would dominate, especially in the individual events. Those that won’t be sure to be won by Cebu City will be won by Bohol and Dumaguete. But we’re expecting a tough competition because the schools from Bohol and Dumaguete also prepared.)

The featured sports in the PRISAA Region 7 meet are basketball, beach volleyball, indoor volleyball, football, athletics, badminton, dancesports, swimming, taekwondo, karatedo, chess, table tennis, and lawn tennis.

Most of the sports events will be held at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

Monitoring LPA

“Ready na ang tanan. Ang amo lang gi monitor karon kaning Low Pressure Area (LPA) nga naa sa may Mindanao. I hope, dili maapektuhan atong PRISAA regional meet ani,” said Ricablanca.

(All are ready. What are monitoring now is the low pressure area (LPA) which is in Mindanao. I hope the PRISAA regional meet won’t be affected by this.)

He also said that several high school athletic teams from the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) and Don Bosco Technology Center (DBTC) are expected to spice up the competition in the secondary division as they were planning to field in teams for several sports.

