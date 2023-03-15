Hayco says training of coaches and technical officials is one of the goals in forging ties with PRISAA

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) commissioner Edward Hayco revealed that part of their efforts in forging a partnership with the Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) is to train coaches and technical officials.

Hayco told CDN Digital that PSC and PRISAA officials will strengthen their collaboration with the planned programs.

It is mainly to level up PRISAA’s technical officiating in its local, regional, and national meets. At the same time, PSC will also train the coaches of the member schools of PRISAA to improve athletes’ performance.

“It’s a collaboration with PSC and PRISAA to provide training coaches and technical officials. It’s because we have the Philippine Sports Institute and a network of foreign coaches who will share with PRISAA their knowledge and expertise. It’s a strategy to upgrade the level of coaching, training, and technical officiating of PRISAA,” said Hayco.

Last month, PRISAA top honchos headed by National Chairman Fr. Vicente Uy visited the PSC main office at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex, in Manila to discuss about their partnership.

Hayco said that in return for training PRISAA officials and coaches, PSC will ask them to allow selected public school athletes and schools to compete in PRISAA meets for exposure. This is in partnership with the PRISAA, PSC, and the Department of Education.

That means that the PRISAA meets which solely cater to member private schools will soon be allowing public school athletes to compete head-to-head with its own athletes.

“We already made a Memorandum of Agreement on our partnership, but that is just the gist of the collaboration and plans. After the PRISAA meets in both regional and national, we will have coaches from the PSC to train PRISAA’s coaches and officials. Even not on meets we organize training programs for them on a regional level,” said Hayco.

“Besides that, we plan for PRISAA to adopt public school athletes and teams to compete in their meets. They will be counted as part of PRISAA. It’s pretty much the same as Palarong Pambansa where there will be a separate medal tally per region. In this case, PRISAA’s medal tally will remain, but with an additional tally for public school athletes competing.” /rcg

