Plania starts journey to redemption in fight against Geraldo in Gensan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mike Plania of Sanman Boxing Gym continues his journey to redemption by taking on Mark Anthony Geraldo in a fight card promoted by Sanman Boxing Gym on May 17 in General Santos City.

Plania, a world-rated boxer in the junior featherweight division, is aiming to regain his confidence after losing to American Ra’eese Aleem for the World Boxing Organization (WBO) North American Boxing Organization (NABO) super bantamweight title last September in Los Angeles, California.

The 26-year-old Plania of General Santos City lost to Aleem via a 10-round unanimous decision and he was even knocked down in the second round.

After that bout, Plania took a three month rest and returned in the ring against Jeffrey Francisco. Plania won that tune-up bout via a first round knockout in Tagum City.

This time, Plania, the former IBF North American super bantamweight champion and currently ranked No. 14 in the IBF junior featherweight division will face a tested veteran in Geraldo.

Plania, who has a record of 27 wins with14 knockouts and two defeats, will test his mettle against the 31-year-old Geraldo.

Geraldo of Bukidnon has a 38-12-3 (win-loss-draw) record with 19 knockouts. Geraldo is also the former WBO Oriental bantamweight champion.

Like Plania, Geraldo is gunning for redemption after losing three of his last bouts.

Geraldo lost to boxing prodity Carl Jammes Martin in 2021 for the Philippine super bantamweight title and in 2022, he was defeated by Japanese Ryuto Owan in Japan, and in the same year, he faltered in South Africa against Ludumo Lamati.

