Paras to fight Japanese boxer Hanaba in Casimero-Nghitumbwa undercard

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Another exciting matchup adds flare to the May 13 WBO regional title showdown between former world champion John Riel Casimero and Fillipus Nghitumbwa of Namibia at Okada Manila Hotel.

This developed as Vince Paras, a former world title challenger fighting under Sanman Boxing Gym, faces Japanese Hayumu Hanada in a 10-rounder non-title showdown in the undercard.

The bout is a fitting replacement for the Carl Jammes Martin-Jun Ikegawa bout which was cancelled after the former suffered injury in training.

This will be the second Japanese opponent that the 24-year-old Paras, the reigning WBA Asia South flyweight champion, will be facing in the ring.

Once touted as the next “Manny Pacquiao” Paras faced his first Japanese opponent in 2018 which happened also to be a world title bout, pitting the IBF World minimumweight title.

However, Paras faltered after losing by unanimous decision.

Despite the setback, Paras has piled back-to-back wins, since last year. His biggest win so far was against former world champion Robert Paradero in October last year. He beat Paradero by unanimous decision and even floored the former WBA world minimumweight champion in the third round.

Paras holds a record of 18 wins with 15 knockouts, 2 defeats, and 1 draw.

Meanwhile, Paras’ opponent, Hanada, 21, of Osaka, Japan is an up-and-comer with a pro record of 10-1-1 (win-loss-draw) with 8 knockouts.

Hanada impressively built his reputation in the pro scene by winning his first pro bouts in Mexico, beating Mexican opponents. In fact, his last bout was held in Mexico last March against Hector Robles where he won by a sixth round technical knockout.

