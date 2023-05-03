PBA penalizes 10 players for ‘ligang labas’ participation; Jio Jalalon fined P100K

MANILA, Philippines-Ten PBA players were fined a total of P590,000 for taking part in a number of unsanctioned exhibition games known locally as “Ligang Labas.”

Magnolia’s Jio Jalalon drew the stiffest penalty when he was asked to pay P100,000 after being among those summoned by PBA commissioner Willie Marcial.

Jalalon got a six-figure fine for his second offense, the league said on its website.

NLEX’s JR Quinahan and Rain or Shine’s Beau Belga were fined P70,000 each after the two took part in a brawl against a foreign team during a game in Carmen, Cebu.

An additional P20,000 was each added after Quinahan traded blows and Belga threw the ball at an opposing player during the melee which went viral on social media and prompted the league to take action.

The rest were fined P50,000 each, namely Belga’s teammates Rey Nambatac and Jhonard Clarito, San Miguel Beer’s Vic Manuel and Allyn Bulanadi, Converge’s Alec Stockton and Barkley Ebona and NorthPort’s Arwind Santos.

Their sanctions came after the league learned that they also played in other exhibition games.

Rain or Shine had earlier penalized Belga and Nambatac with fines amounting days worth of salary while Jalalon was reportedly punished by Magnolia.

RELATED STORIES

PBA chief Willie Marcial to meet with ‘ligang labas’ participants

In light of Carmen town melee, another exhibition with PBA players scheduled in Davao

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP