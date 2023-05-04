Probe ongoing over viral photos of boy who reportedly got wounds, scars in school

CEBU CITY, Philippines – An investigation is now ongoing to find out why a toddler from Cebu City sustained injuries and scars while in school, photos of which went viral on social media.

The Department of Education in Central Visayas (DepEd-7) confirmed that they received reports alleging that a student in a kindergarten school in Brgy. Talamban, Cebu City got injured while in school.

DepEd-7 director, Dr. Salustiano Jimenez, said they had instructed the DepEd – Cebu City Division to look into the matter.

“It’s already in the Office of the City Superintendent and they told me ilaha na ning gitan-aw,” Jimenez told CDN Digital in a phone interview.

A netizen took to social media to share what her son had experienced recently in a privately-owned kindergarten school in Brgy. Talamban.

CDN Digital has opted not to divulge the name of the parent as we’re still trying to reach out to them for further comments.

The post was published on April 28. In it, the parent wrote that they found multiple scars and bruises on different parts of their son’s body every time he came home from school.

The parent also questioned the capabilities of the school faculty and administration in addressing the incident, adding that they tried to resolve it multiple times but had been unfruitful. As a result, they sought assistance from DepEd.

As of May 4, the post generated close to 8,000 interactions, and was shared more than 10,000 times on Facebook.

In the meantime, Jimenez urged parents to always report to the school administration if they suspect or if their children claim to have experienced harassment and bullying.

“If they are not satisfied with the actions from the school, then that’s the time they will forward their concern to the division office of DepEd,” he added.

The DepEd-7 top official also told schools to remind and train their faculty to spot anything unusual from the children, and immediately call the attention of the parents and school administration.

