DepEd: No outdoor games between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to protect athletes from extreme heat

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Serious measures will be implemented to protect the health and well-being of the thousands of student athletes who will compete in the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) in Carcar City.

With the blistering heat experienced throughout the country, the Department of Education in the region (DepEd-7) guarantees that they’ve not left a single stone unturned in preparing for the meet.

According to Tomas Pastor, the Chief Education Supervisor of DepEd-7, they already advised all tournament managers, particularly those handling outdoor sports to stop the competitions from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to prevent heatstroke among the athletes.

A total of 6,525 athletes from various DepEd divisions throughout Central Visayas will compete for five days in Carcar City and some neighboring cities during the meet.

“Ang schedule sa games amo nang na advise sa tournament managers. They can start as early as 6 a.m. and mo stop sila inig 9 a.m. Mobalik sila inig 3 p.m. na kanang dili na kaayo init sa outdoor sports ni. Ang indoor sports magpadayon the whole day. Pwede mopadayon ang outdoor sports hangtod gabie if capable ang venue ug lighting,” said Pastor.

Pastor added that all of the sports events in the meet have its own designated medical teams. In addition, Carcar City would also deploy first responders to ensure the safety of the participants.

ALL SYSTEMS GO

Pastor said that they’re one hundred percent ready for tomorrow’s opening ceremony at the newly-constructed Carcar City Sports Center at 3 p.m.

“For Monday’s opening program, in terms of preparation, so far, so good. Naa lang gagmay nga among gi align nga patches ug gi prepare. Other than that, ready na para sa CVIRAA. Ang billeting quarters ready na sad tanan,” said Pastor.

Two of the 30 plus sports events in the CVIRAA will be held outside Carcar City. The rhythmic gymnastics, men’s artistic and women’s artistic gymnastics will be held at the Cebu Gymnastics Academy at the Labangon Elementary School in Cebu City.

Pastor said that bringing all the needed equipment to Carcar City would take a lot of logistics. Thus, they decided to hold the gymnastics event there, except for the newly-added aero gymnastics which will be held in Carcar City.

The badminton, on the other hand, would be held in Naga City.

EXCITING COMPETITION

Pastor pointed out that the this edition of the CVIRAA meet would be exciting and full of surprises.

He noted that due to the long break caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, he believes that the competition will be even despite the Cebu City Niños winning record in the past years.

The Niños, that consist of 545 athletes, is the reigning 27-time overall champions in the CVIRAA.

“Dili ta kasiguro sa Cebu City. Three years nga walay competition. Aside from that ang atong mga athletes, especiallty teams came from one particular schools. Unlike before, mokuha sila ug pick up athltes para sa ilang team. Karon solid na ang teams, same schools na tanan, dili ta maka siguro kung unsa ang division mo kuha sa championship,” said Pastor.

/dcb

