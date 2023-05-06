Skywalks near Fuente Osmeña Circle and CNU sought to be demolished

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Council will pass a resolution for the demolition of the skywalks located along Osmeña Blvd., specifically near the Fuente Osmeña Circle and Cebu Normal University (CNU).

This was after the council, on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, approved the request of the project manager of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), Norvin Imbong.

The Department of Public Works and Highways in Central Visayas (DPWH 7) is the national government agency responsible for building the two skywalks, but the city council’s approval of the proposal indicates that the council does not object to it.

Imbong, in his letter dated April 18, 2023, said that during the design development stage of the Cebu BRT, the two existing skywalks have been evaluated by the BRT experts for feasibility to be utilized as part of the project components, but during the surveys conducted, several issues were observed causing conflict during BRT operations.

Imbong said the sidewalks are obstructed by the sidewalk stairs of the skywalks which reduces the width of the pathway and limits the access of pedestrians.

It was also found that the height of the skywalk (5.4 meters) may conflict with the BRT Bus Station which has a height of 5.2 meters.

“The said skywalks/footbridges are utilized by pedestrians for crossing/accessing the other side of the road/sidewalk; however, it quite prohibits and limits the same access for the physically disabled, senior citizens, and pregnant women,” reads a portion of the letter.

The existing skywalks are also allegedly frequently occupied by street mendicants which pose risks to the safety and security of pedestrians, and the existing structural columns in the middle of the skywalks obstruct the median dedicated lanes where the BRT buses will traverse.

Imbong assured that with the implementation of the Cebu BRT project, pedestrians, students, children, and other vulnerable groups will be provided with more “universal, and safe” pedestrian access.

Imbong said the Department of Transportation deliberated for the existing skywalks to be replaced by a safer at-grade pedestrian crossing with traffic signalization for the pedestrians to access the other side of the sidewalk. /rcg

