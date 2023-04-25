Bayfront Hotel Cebu’s Caja Kitchen Mother’s Day Giveway

As the World gears up to celebrate Mother’s Day, Bayfront Hotel offers a unique way to say “thank you” to the most important woman in our lives. Caja Kitchen Cebu, located in both Bayfront Hotel Cebu–Capitol Site and North Reclamation Area branches, organizes a Mother’s Day Buffet Giveaway, allowing six lucky winners to treat their moms to a special day out filled with good food and beautiful memories.

The Giveaway Mechanics

To participate in the giveaway, you only need to follow a few simple steps.

Like the Facebook pages of Bayfront Hotel Cebu – North Reclamation, Bayfront Hotel Cebu – Capitol Site, and Caja Kitchen Cebu. In the comment section, upload a photo of you and your mom, tell us why she’s the Best Mom in the World, and tag your mom. Then, share the original post and tag three people in your shared post, Make sure your profile is public.

The cutoff for entries is May 6, 2023, and the winners will be announced via Facebook and direct message on May 9, 2023. The redemption of the prize is only on May 14, 2023, so make sure you are available on this date if you win. Buffet schedules are at lunchtime from 12 NN – 3 PM, and at dinner time, from 6 PM to 9 PM.

Caja Kitchen Cebu’s Mother’s Day Buffet Giveaway is an excellent opportunity to show your mom how much you love and appreciate her. With a wide selection of delicious dishes and a warm and welcoming ambiance, the restaurant promises to celebrate this Mother’s Day with love and gratitude. So what are you waiting for? Join Bayfront Hotels Cebu’s online giveaway now and make your mom’s day memorable with Caja Kitchen Cebu.

Caja Kitchen Cebu is located in the lobby of both Bayfront Hotel Cebu branches. For table reservations and exclusive events, you may reach us at +63 917 624 1840 for our North Reclamation Branch and +63 917 624 1455 for our Capitol Site Branch.

