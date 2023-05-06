Cebu-PRISAA athletes rule first day of Regional PRISAA meet

By: Glendale G. Rosal - CDN Digital Correspondent | May 06,2023 - 04:44 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines– Cebu-PRISAA athletes put on a dominating show on the first day of the Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) Region VII meet at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

Cebu’s swimmers and tracksters almost swept all the gold medals at stake in these events. Its swimmers harvested 37 gold medals, while its tracksters hauled 22 gilts against Bohol.

Cebu’s collegiate tankers finished Day 1 with 20 gold medals, while its secondary squad had 17. In contrast, Bohol only had a combined 11 gold medals.

Meanwhile, at the CCSC track oval, Cebu athletes collected 22 gold medals, 13 from the women and nine from the men.

Leading Cebu’s gold medalists in collegiate swimming were Renz Wynn Corbin and Kristin Austria who won three gilts each.

Corbin who is also a triathlete topped the 200-meter freestyle men, 1,500m freestyle, and 400m freestyle.

Austria ruled the women’s 100m breaststroke, 50m freestyle, and the 50m breaststroke.

Also, Adrian Ramirez bagged two gold medals in the 100m and 50m backstroke for men.

The rest of Cebu-PRISAA’s gold medalists in collegiate swimming tilt were Jehaosh Garrido (100m breaststroke men’s), Allec Vizcarra (200m backstroke men’s), Jobert Indaya (200m breaststroke men’s), Heleina Rabanes (50m backstroke women’s), Gil Anthony Talisaysay (200m Individual Medley men’s), and Aaliyah Mataragnon (100m backstroke women’s).

Cebu-PRISAA also ruled the 4x100m freestyle relay men, 4x50m medley relay women, 4x100m freestyle relay women, 4x50m freestyle men, 4x200m freestyle relay men, and the 4x200m freestyle relay women.

Meanwhile, Cebu-PRISAA’s secondary division swimming gold medalists were headed by Sean Villarete and Rolan Alcoseba.

Villarete lorded the 50m freestyle boys, 50m butterfly, and the 50m breaststroke. Alcoseba topped the 1,500m freestyle boys, 400m freestyle boys, and 200m IM.

Also, Febreonna Limosnero snagged two gold medals in the 50m and 100m freestyle girls, while Clissiah Bartolini ruled the 100m and 50m breaststroke races.

The rest of Cebu-PRISAA’s gold medalists in secondary swimming were Cole Unson (200m freestyle boys), Patriz Jada Arenas-Vergara (100m backstroke girls), and Dhexia Bersabal (200m breaststroke girls).

They also topped the 4x50m medley relay girls, 4x50m medley relay boys, 4x100m freestyle relay girls, and the 4x100m freestyle relay boys.

Bohol-PRISAA’s secondary division gold medal charge in swimming was led by Kleone Mole with five gold medals from the 200m freestyle girls, 400m IM, 800m freestyle, 400m freestyle, and 200m IM.

Also winning golds for Bohol were Jonnil Gallito and Jovy Claire Jaspe who topped the 100m breaststroke boys and 50m butterfly girls, respectively.

In the college division, Darry Macaranas topped the men’s 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle, and 50m breaststroke. Cecilia Mole (800m freestyle women’s), and Christine Maligman (100m freestyle women’s) added a gold medal each.

ATHLETICS

On the other hand, Cebu-PRISAA’s gold medalists in men’s track and field were Tres Antiola 100m (110m hurdles, 400m hurdles), Vincent Renz Linamas (shot put, discus throw), Simoun Tautho (100m), Jessie Abelgos (1,500m), Heinrich Peralta (long jump), Rick Angelo Sotto (high jump), and Franklin Ferdie Yee (10,000m).

Cebu-PRISAA’s gold medalists in the distaff side were Shine Mae Cardona (100m, 400m), Jeanly Mata (800m, 1,500m), Jessa Aviso (long jump, high jump), Karen Andrea Manayon (3,000m), Kristine Tabarna (100m hurdles), Krystelle Mae Leyson (400m hudles), Ana Marie Larayos (shot put), Jenica Rose Sayson (discus throw), Artjoy Torregosa (5,000m), and Jinky Bajan (3k walk).

Bohol’s lone gold medalist on the track was John Michael Zamora who won the 400m run men’s division.

The other sports events being played in the PRISAA Region 7 meet are basketball, beach volleyball, indoor volleyball, football, dancesport, badminton, taekwondo, karatedo, c hess, table tennis, and lawn tennis.

