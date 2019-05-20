Outstanding athletes in Prisaa, Palaro to represent PH in international competitions

DAVAO CITY, Philippines—Outstanding athletes of the Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) and Palarong Pambansa will get to represent the Philippines in international competitions such as the Asian Youth Games and the World University Games better known as the Universiade.

This was announced by Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) commissioner William ‘Butch’ Ramirez during the opening ceremonies of the 2019 PRISAA National Games on May 19, 2019 here in Davao.

“Ang mga outstanding athletes sa Palarong Pambansa, magcompose sila sa Philippine team na muapil sa Asian Youth Games. Kani pong PRISAA, ang mga college teams, ang outstanding athletes ani muapil pod sila sa World University Games,” said Ramirez.

(The outstanding athletes of the Palarong Pambansa, they will compose the Philippine team who will compete in the Asian Youth Games. While in the PRISAA, the college teams, the outstanding athletes will join the World University Games.)

The Asian Youth Games is a multisporting event held every four years organized by the Olympic Council of Asia for athletes all over Asia while the Universiade is also an international multisporting event organized by the International University Sports Federation for university athletes.

This has been a long time plan of the PSC but only gained ground this year when the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) finally gave its commitment.

“I am very happy and I take pride that for the first time, the Department of Education sports, Commission on Higher Education sports and the Philippine Sports Commission have united. So, we will be finalizing the Memorandum of Agreement so that we can improve the sports development in the country,” added Ramirez.

According to Ramirez, he will ask CHED to find a solution to unify the PRISAA Games and the Unigames for this development.

The Unigames is also a national collegiate sporting competition, also held every year.

“Estoryahan na namo sa CHED kay dapat man gud na ang university na mo represent sa Pilipinas mga outstanding athletes sa Pilipinas, iparesolve na sa CHED, ipa unify na siya para magkahiusa ba,” said Ramirez.

(We will be talking with CHED because the university that should represent the Philippines should have the outstanding athletes of the Philippines. We will ask CHED to resolve that, to unify so we can be one.)

PRISAA national chairman and PRISAA-7 president Father Vicente L. Uy expressed delight with the development.

"We are happy that our own athletes will be given an opportunity to go outside the country and bring honor to our country."