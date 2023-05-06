Manny Pacquiao sa kinakaharap na kaso: I am definitely pursuing other legal remedies so that truth and justice will prevail

KASALUKUYANG nire-review ng legal counsel ng Pambasang Kamao na si Manny Pacquiao ang naging desisyong ng California jury hinggil sa kasong breach of contract na isinampa laban sa kanya ng Paradigm Sports Management.

Sa isang report kasi na inilabas ng ESPN.com ay pinanigan ng jury ang Paradigm Sports Management laban sa dating senador na diumano’y “acted in bad faith” at bigong i-disclose ang iba pa nitong existing contracts noong pumirma siya ng representation agreement sa naturang sports agency.

“The decision is still being reviewed by my US lawyers as there is no final judgment yet on the case,” ayon sa statement na ipinadala ni Manny sa mga reporters nitong Huwebes, May 4.

Dagdag pa niya, “While I respect the decision of the jury, I feel that our position on this case was not fully appreciated so I am definitely pursuing other legal remedies so that truth and justice will prevail.”

Ayon nga sa lumabas na balita nitong Miyerkules, May 3, inuutusan ng California jury si Manny ng $3.3M na nakuha nito sa kumpanya at bayaran ang karagdagang $1.8M para sa damages.

Magkakahalagang $5.1 million o mahigit P280 million ang dapat bayaran ng dating senador sa Paradigm Sports Management.

Ayon naman sa kanyang legal counsel sa Americs na si Atty. Jason Aniel, may mga legal issues pang dapat i-address ang korte bago tuluyang maresolba ang kaso.

“A judgment has not yet been entered. The court has scheduled a hearing in June and there are still legal issues that need to be addressed by the court before the case is fully resolved. We look forward to the final decision by the court,” saad ng abogado ni Manny.

Matatandaang February 2020 nang maging bahagi ng Paradigm Sports Management ang dating senador.

Ngunit idinemanda si Manny ng sports agency matapos nitong makipagkasundo na makikipaglaban kay Errol Spence Jr. presented by TGB Promotions habang nakikipag-negotiate ang Paradigm para sa laban nila ni Mikey Garcia.

Samantala, naglabas naman ng pahayag ang may-ari ng Paradigm Sports Management na si Audi Attar.

Lahad niya, “We are elated to learn of the jury’s ruling in Paradigm’s favor in our suit against Manny Pacquiao.

“The jury plainly found that Pacquiao testified falsely in denying Paradigm’s claims against him, and his excuses for his conduct proves our case that a breach of contract was committed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manny Pacquiao (@mannypacquiao)

“Hopefully, Manny will have learned a lesson from the verdict and will henceforth act with the honesty and integrity that was so lacking in his treatment of Paradigm.”

RELATED STORIES

Manny Pacquiao first time ipinasilip ang P2.3-B Forbes Park mansion, nagpa-house tour sa cast ng ‘Running Man’

Jinkee and Manny Pacquiao visit CLOY set location in Switzerland

Manny Pacquiao set for ring return in 2023 after signing with Rizin