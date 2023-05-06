Cebu’s Matthew Justine Hermosa wins gold in 32nd SEA Games

CEBU CITY, Philippines—- Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) first timer Matthew Justine Hermosa was the first Cebuano athlete to win a gold medal in the 32nd SEA Games after ruling the aquathlon’s mixed relay event on Saturday, May 6, at Kep Beach in Cambodia.

The 18-year-old Hermosa of Talisay City teamed up with fellow first timers Kira Ellis, Erika Burgos and Iñaki Lorbes to rule the race that featured 500-meter swim, 2.5-km run event.

They finished the race in one hour nine minutes and 56 seconds, beating Indonesia who settled for second good for silver medal in 1:11.27. Rounding off the top three was Vietnam with a time of 1:13.29.

Indonesia was comprised of Aloysius Mardian, Aryandra Mauludin, Dea Putri, and Renata Adiya. Vietnam’s aquathlon relay team was composed of Dinh Duan Vu, Hoang Dung Nguyen, Thi Kim Tuyen Nguyen, and Van Hai Hoang.

Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, and host Cambodia, finished fourth to seventh places, respectively.

Hermosa was one of the Cebuano triathletes vying for the Philippine team in the SEAG.

His teammate Andrew Kim Remolino and fellow Talisaynon earned the silver medal in the men’s aquathlon event in 15 minutes and seven seconds.

Raven Faith Alcoseba settled at fourth place in the women’s aquathlon event.

All three of them are under the tutelage of veteran swimming and triathlon coach Roland Remolino of the Talisay Luigi Triathlon Group (TLTG) Go For Gold.

Hermosa, Remolino, and Alcoseba will be competing in Monday’s triathlon event with the rest of the Philippine team.

