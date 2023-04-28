Remolino sees better medal chances of 3 Cebuano triathletes in upcoming SEA Games

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Veteran triathlon coach Roland Remolino is confident of the chances of the three Cebuano triathletes under his wing to win medals in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) next month in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Remolino, head coach of two-time SEA Games men’s triathlon silver medalist Andrew Kim Remolino as well as that of the women’s triathlon bronze medalist Raven Faith Alcoseba, told CDN Digital that they had been grinding in training since last year for the SEA Games.

“Wala mi pahuway, continuous atong training. Moslow down ra mi gamay kung naay lumba pareho atong sa Subic International Triathlon,” said Remolino, who is also the father of Andrew Kim Remolino.

(We did not rest, our training was continuous. We only slowed down a little if there are races such as the Subic International Triathlon.)

Andrew Kim Remolino finished 33rd in the Subic International Marathon that was dominated by Australians in both the elite men’s and women’s division.

Coach Remolino on Alcoseba: She’s strong

Meanwhile, Alcoseba who recently underwent laparoscopic appendectomy a month ago finished 24th in the elite distaff side.

“Para nako dili na hindrance. Mas modaog siya karon. Kusgan kaayo si Raven, kahibaw mi na operahan siya sa appendix, pero recovered na siya 90 percent,” said Coach Remolino.

(For me, that is not a hindrance. She can really win now. Raven is very strong, we know that she would undergo an operation for her appendix, but she has recovered 90 percent already.)

Joining them is newcomer and the Philippine team’s youngest SEA Games contender, 17-year-old Matthew Justine Hermosa.

Coach Remolino revealed that they were at the New Clark City Stadium in Tarlac training for the SEA Games.

“Confident ra ko mokuha mi og medals jud aning SEA Games. Dili ko makasure kung first or second, pero confident ug salig ra ko sa akong mga triathletes. Sige man jud mi ug training. Sige mi og bukbok og training, nagsige sad mi ug duwa ug mga qualifying races, wala pay labot ang local races,” Coach Remolino said.

(I am confident that they can get medals in the SEA Games. I am not sure if first or second, but I am confident and I believe in my triathletes. They have been training rigorously. We have been pushing them in training, we have also competed in qualifying races, and that does not include the local races.)

Training in Subic

“Mas dako og advantage diri sa Tarlac mi nagtraining kay access namo tanan training facilities. Dili pareho sa Cebu nga one-hour ra mi sa oval, nagkuwang-kuwang mi og training. Mas complete diri ug mas mingaw diri, makafocus gyud mi ug maayo,” he said.

(The facility here is bigger and training facilities here in Tarlac is an advantage to us because they are accessible to all of us. And not like in Cebu where we only have one-hour in the oval, Our training was lacking. Here our training is more complete and the area has less crowds, we can really focus on our training.)

In last year’s SEA Games, coach Remolino said that they had difficulties training due to the Covid-19 restrictions imposed by the LGUs throughout Cebu. Still, Alcoseba and Andrew Kim delivered two medals for the Philippine team.

Kim Mangrobang and Fernando Caseres were the gold medalists in the Philippine-dominated sport.

The SEA Games triathlon event is slated on May 26.

