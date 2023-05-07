NLEX terminates JR Quiñahan contract

JR Quiñahan, whose participation in an unsanctioned game that went wrong when he traded blows with a foreign player, was given his walking papers by NLEX, with the remainder of his hefty contract terminated on Saturday.

The Road Warriors announced that Quiñahan “may sign with any PBA (Philippine Basketball Association) team” after deciding that his multiple appearances in unsanctioned games, including the one that resulted in a brawl in Cebu, broke contract rules.

“Following a thorough investigation, it was found that Quiñahan had committed several infractions of his Uniform Players Contract, including, among others, playing in unsanctioned games without seeking clearance from NLEX management and the [PBA],” NLEX said.

NLEX didn’t state any further details, but an Inquirer report bared that the team was upset over Quiñahan making appearances in exhibition games in the province after giving the impression that he was still nursing an injury.

A source said Quiñahan was only taking part in drills, weights training and strengthening during NLEX practices because of the supposed injury.

Quiñahan’s now-terminated contract was worth the maximum salary of P420,000 per month and would have lasted until December.

His release came a few days after Quinahan was slapped with a fine totaling P70,000 by PBA commissioner Willie Marcial for his presence in similar games and for taking part in the melee.

Quinahan was one of 10 players penalized last Wednesday. It was the stiffest sanction handed to a player since the “ligang labas” issue came out. Beau Belga, who also participated in the brawl by throwing the ball at the same player Quinahan figured with, was fined a salary worth 15 days by Rain or Shine. He was also fined P70,000 by the PBA. Magnolia’s Jio Jalalon, also part of the game but didn’t participate in the fracas, was slapped with a P100,000 fine by the league after committing his second offense while also being handed an undisclosed penalty by his team.

