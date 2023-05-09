V-hire terminal in Kamagayan, Cebu City now a food strip

By: Wenilyn Sabalo - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | May 09,2023 - 11:23 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The city-owned lot in Barangay Kamagayan here, once a temporary van-for-hire (v-hire) terminal, is now home to street food vendors.

The food strip is called “Chibogan sa Kamagayan.”

Garbo Asenso Sumbanan Alyansa sa Gugma (GASA) Board of the Cebu City government launched the food strip on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

GASA chairperson Maria Pino said the Chibogan sa Kamagayan initiative is for the Kamagayan vendors displaced after the closure of the Kamagayan v-hire terminal, the affected street vendors from the closed Chibogan sa B. Rod, and some of the vendors from the seasonal Colon Night Market.

“Ang Chibogan sa B. Rod kay di naman g’yod to pwede kay kalsada man kay daghan man reklamo. Na stop g’yod to siya og taud taod,” Pino said.

“Unya karon, nakakita ta og place. Niapil sila (Chibogan sa B. Rod vendors) sa Chibogan sa Kamagayan. Mao ng ginganlan namo og Chibogan sa Kamagayan kay among gi-combine ang katong Chibogan sa B. Rod (vendors) nga na displace plus the Kamagayan vendors pod nga na displace,” she added.

According to Pino, the closure of the temporary v-hire terminal in Kamagayan resulted in the displacement of 37 vendors in total.

Only 20 vendors have so far joined the Chibogan in Kamagayan.

“Ako silang gipasabot nga maghuwat jud mi ninyo, pero not necessary nga muabot jud tag usa ka buwan. Basta naa jud mi lugar nga giandam para ninyo,” she said.

Pino said the Chibogan sa Kamagayan is scheduled to open from 4 p.m. until 2 a.m. every day.

She said various street food and dishes, including inasal or lechon, pungko-pungko, and korean food, are available in the Chibogan sa Kamagayan.

No Competition with Colon Night Market

Pino said that while they are hoping that the mayor would allow the reopening of the Colon Night Market after it closed last April 30, they would ensure that there will be no competition between the Chibogan and the night maket in Colon.

“We will find a way ana nga dili magka kompetensiyahay kay duol kaayo ang Kamagayan and Colon. Maybe we can have another plan on how to make it nga naay Colon and at the same time naay Kamagayan. Dili pwede i kompetensiya kay luoy pod ang mga vendors,” she said.

“We are also hoping nga i-continue sa mayor ang colon night market kay sa colon night market, makaapil man ang mga kaigsoonan nga Muslim tungod kay namaligya tag dry goods,” she added.

Pino said the Chibogan sa Kamagayan will continue until such time that the city would use the lot.

The city, years ago, cleared that area in Kamagayan (from the Junquera side to D. Jakosalem side) as it planned to use it for the city hall employees’ housing project.

Self-sufficient

Pino claimed that Chibogan sa Kamagayan operations require maintenance costs, particularly in light of their plans to put up public rest rooms, and pave and beautify some areas.

However, until the chibogan activities become more established, vendors are not obligated to pay the daily night market fee yet, she said.

“Ang gibuhat nato karon, we talked to the vendors. Ato silang gipasabot kay nasayod man jud tag night market, naa man jud nay payment, pero as of now, wala pa jud ta nagpabayad labi na sa mga kaigsoonan sa kamagayan tungod kay nasayod man ta nga apektado sila sa mga nahitabong clearing dihang dapita,” she said.

“Nangandoy pa ta nga naay daghang customer nga manganha. So, maybe, a week from now, og naa nay plano ang CTO nga mangolekta, dili na tingali nato balibaran tungod kay nakasugod naman g’yod,” she added.

