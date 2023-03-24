Ramadan Night Market: Experience the best of Muslim culture starting tonight in Colon

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Aside from going on out-of-town trips now that summer is here, Cebuanos will have something more to look forward to, especially this month.

This is after the Cebu City government and the Office of Muslim Affairs and Indigenous Communities (OMAIC) open the first-ever “Ramadan Night Market” to highlight the best of the Muslim culture during this Ramadan period.

Maria Pino, head of the Cebu City United Vendors Association (CCUVA), in a press conference on Friday, March 24, 2023, said the Ramadan Night Market will start this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, March 24, 25, and 26, and will continue every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday of April.

She said that while the regular night market vendors can join in the Ramadan Night Market, an area near Gaisano Main (across the University of the Visayas) will be designated solely for Halal food.

A prayer area for Muslims will also be designated in the Colon Night Market, which will occupy the stretch from Metro Colon up to the Colon marker in Barangay Parian.

Pino said about 300 vendors will join the Ramadan Night Market of which 70 percent are Muslim vendors. /rcg

