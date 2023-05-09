Ellen Adarna to netizen asking advice on how to go on a vacation on a tight budget: Just go to sleep and visualize

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Cebuana actress and mother, Ellen Adarna- Ramsay, is making rounds online again for her answers to some of her Instagram followers’ questions.

On Monday, May 8, 2023, the actress from Cebu answered one question that most of us can relate about.

“Kanang lami mo bakasyon pero way kwarta. Unsay ika advice nimo maayung buhaton?” her follower asked. (When you want to go on a vacation but you don’t have money. What’s your advice on what’s best to do?)

Ellen’s reply?

“Katog nalang dai. Pag visualize nalang dinha. Imagine nalang kay lain sad kay’g mangutang ka.”

(Just go to sleep. Then visualize. Just imagine because it would not be good that you’d borrow money.)

CDN Digital uploaded this Instastory of Ellen and to no surprise, netizens agree with the actress’ advice.

The video was shared 977 times with 403 comments and 4, 300 engagements.

Would you give the same advice?

