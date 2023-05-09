LOOK: Vice Ganda’s blanket dress, towel in photo shoot draw hilarious reactions

Vice Ganda once again drew laughs from fans and followers after he showed up in a photo shoot with home essential items as part of his ensemble.

From his styled blanket dress to her show-stopping coif which is actually just a basic white towel twisted just so, to the periwinkle-colored thermos dangling from one hand, the actor comedian was rocking the lady-of-the-house look — if only the dress’ blue plaid and flower print wasn’t so familiar, being an item in one too many Filipino bedroom.

“Kumot. Twalya. Thermos. Pinoy,” the actor comedian captioned his post on Instagram.

Vice Ganda’s campy outfit immediately elicited hilarious reactions from his partner Ion Perez, actress Kaladkaren, and fans, with some even saying in jest that the “Praybeyt Benjamin” star is too lazy to start his day.

“‘Yung labahin babe ko naka tengga at yung termos magkakape ako,” Perez said. (The dirty clothes, babe. They were left behind. And the thermos, I need to drink coffee.)

Kaladkaren wrote, “CAMP QUEEN meme!!!”

Meanwhile, one @kieshaapretty_ pointed out, “Mommy, bat ka anjann uwe ka na linis kana sa bahay?”

Another @angelacuevas990 said, “Ang ganda ng outfit akala ko ba maliligo ka charoot lang. luv u meme @praybeytbenjamin.”

Instagram user @yannie_venz said in jest, “[Nasa] sayo pla meme. [Pakibalik] na please, ilang taon na akong di [makatulog nang maayos dahil] sa kumot na Yan na [nawawala].”

The “It’s Showtime” host earlier made headlines after he was brought to the hospital in April 2023, although he clarified that all was “clear and good.”

“All clear. All good. Thank you Lord! Tuloy ang rampa! #HealthySiMeme,” he wrote on Twitter following his hospital visit.

