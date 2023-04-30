Vice Ganda assures fans after hospital visit: ‘All good….Healthy si Meme’

Vice Ganda’s fans heaved a sigh of relief as the comedian gave a health update after his visit to a hospital, saying all was “clear and good.”

The “It’s Showtime” host earlier showed himself wearing a hospital gown while lying in a hospital bed, through his Instagram Stories on Friday, April 28. He was accompanied by his partner Ion Perez.

The comedian did not immediately disclose the purpose of his hospital visit, but he told fans that he was “healthy,” through his Twitter page on Saturday, April 29.

“All clear. All good. Thank you Lord! Tuloy ang rampa!” he said, along with the hashtag “Healthy si Meme.”

All clear. All good. Thank you Lord! Tuloy ang RAMPA! #HealthySiMeme — jose marie viceral (@vicegandako) April 29, 2023

Fans then expressed their delight over Vice Ganda’s good news, and also reminded the comedian to take a break to prioritize his health.

Vice Ganda, who turned 47 last March, recently went to Canada and the United States for his “VGful” concert. He is also set to stage his “Your Memejesty Queen VG” in Araneta Coliseum in June.

RELATED STORIES

Dating kaklase ni Vice Ganda sa college nag-sorry sa harap ng madlang pipol: ‘Binu-bully kasi namin siya dati’

Vice Ganda gustung-gusto nang magka-baby: Ngayon kaya ko nang protektahan ang magiging anak ko, pero…

Vice Ganda trends on Twitter with his #InayThankYou