Men accused in fatal mauling in Naga to face homicide charges

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The two suspects in a fatal mauling incident in Naga City, southern Cebu surrendered to authorities last Monday, May 8, the police confirmed.

Police from Naga City on Wednesday, May 10 said they are set to file homicide charges against John Mark Ababon and Andrew Deroña Espileta over the death of Patrick Villarta Cano.

Ababon and Espileta, both currently under the custody of the Naga City Police Station, were accused of beating Cano to death last Sunday, May 7. Cano was rushed to the hospital but he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police Senior Staff Sergeant Ariel Yap, the investigator of the case, said they and the suspects’ families convinced the two men to voluntarily surrender.

Last Sunday, Cano spent the entire day by the beach with his live-in partner, a certain Mary Jane, and another female companion.

The group decided to go home around 6 p.m. but figured in a road accident. Their motorcycle crashed into a trisikad and apparently, due to shock, Mary Jane collapsed.

Mary Jane only sustained minor injuries after the accident, the police said.

According to police investigations, Cano, Mary Jane, and their female friend had been drinking some liquor while at the beach, and the victim may have been driving under the influence which led them to collide with a trisikad.

Ababon and Espileta happened to be Mary Jane’s cousins, said Yap. When the two suspects learned about the incident, they rushed to check her out.

“They also threatened the victim (Cano) that they will kill him if their cousin dies” the police added.

The two men found Cano in Brgy. Inayagan, Naga where they reportedly beat him up. The victim sustained multiple bruises and injuries which later resulted in his death.

Naga City is a fifth-class component city located approximately 25 kilometers south of Cebu City. /rcg

