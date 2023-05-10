EJ Obiena auctions off SEA Games winning shoes for Filipino kids
Pole vault star EJ Obiena will auction off his gold-medal-winning spikes to raise money for children back home in the Philippines who practice in a sawdust pit.
World-ranked number three Obiena took his third consecutive gold at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Phnom Penh on Monday.
Clearing 5.65m, he broke his own SEA Games record.
LOOK: EJ Obiena is putting the customized shoes he used in Cambodia up for auction to raise funds for pole vault landing pits in Tuguegarao for kids who want to train.
“We need more pole vaulters in the Philippines,” Obiena said. #SEAGames2023 📸 June Navaro pic.twitter.com/4HLKwp9NYe
— INQUIRER Sports (@INQUIRERSports) May 8, 2023
Afterward, the 27-year-old Obiena told reporters he had seen a video of a child pole vaulter in Tuguegarao city using sawdust to land in.
“Anyone who’s listening: it’s up for grabs,” he said, brandishing the pink-and-orange sports shoes.
“All money, all proceeds, will go to buying a new pole vault pit or a second-hand pole vault pit,” he added.
“If we can’t get actual size then we’ll get something — just not sawdust.”
The shoes could well increase in value over the next year or so, with Obiena in strong contention for a podium finish at Paris 2024.
RELATED STORIES
EJ Obiena wins second gold in seven days with Orlen Cup victory
EJ Obiena bags bronze, matches PH indoor record in Sweden
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.