EJ Obiena bags bronze, matches PH indoor record in Sweden

MANILA, Philippines—EJ Obiena hit two birds with one stone after bagging the bronze medal and equaling his Philippine indoor record in the Mondo Classic at the IFU Arena in Uppsala, Sweden on Friday (Manila time).

Obiena cleared a season-best 5.91 meters, matching his performance at the Perch Elite Tour in France last year.

World record holder Armand Duplantis of Sweden reached 6.10m to win the gold.

American KC Lightfoot recorded the same clearance as Obiena but on a second attempt to seize the silver. Obiena took three tries to place third.

The 27-year-old Obiena tried to clear 6.00m and 6.05m but failed on both occasions.

Obiena, the No. 3 pole vaulter in the world, is coming off a gold medal feat in the Perche En Or in Roubaix, France on Sunday.

The Tokyo Olympian kicked off his 2023 indoor season with a silver in the Internationales Springer-Meeting in Cottbus, Germany last month.

RELATED STORIES

EJ Obiena cops first title of year in France

EJ Obiena opens new season with silver medal in Germany

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP