Winwyn Marquez flaunts bikini body in beach trip with daughter; fans ask: ‘Nanganak ka ba talaga?’

Winwyn Marquez left fans and fellow celebrities in awe as she showed off her slim physique during a recent beach trip with her 1-year-old daughter Luna.

The actress-beauty queen gave a glimpse of their vacation in an undisclosed location via her Instagram page on Tuesday, May 9. Marquez soaked up the sun in her two-piece swimwear while baby Luna looked adorable in her printed yellow one-piece swimsuit.

“Hello Mr. Sun,” she captioned her post.

Fans as well as Jackie Lou Blanco and Maricris Garcia complimented Marquez, joking how the actress does not seem to have birthed a baby.

Marquez announced in December 2021 that she was pregnant with her first baby with her non-showbiz partner. Marquez introduced Luna to the public in May last year, then the actress had her daughter baptized in October.

