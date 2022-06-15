Winwyn Marquez to fellow moms: ‘Don’t be too hard on yourself mama’

CEBU, Philippines — Beauty queen-actress Winwyn Marquez took to social media to share her experience as a first-time mom.

On Instagram, she posted a photo of her breastfeeding her baby girl, Luna.

She captioned the photo with a worthy message to fellow mothers.

“Breast Milk is still the best milk you can give your little one but there are many factors involved to its possibility and supply. So whether you give breast milk, formula, or combination – know that as long as you’re trying your best to be a good mother.. you’re already doing a great job,” she wrote.

Marquez encouraged fellow moms not to pressure themselves when breastfeeding their little ones.

“Don’t be too hard on yourself mama,” she added with the hashtag #combinationfeeding.

Marquez gave birth to her first child with her non-showbiz boyfriend. She introduced her daughter to the public through an Instagram post last May 1, 2022.

