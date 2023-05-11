American admits killing partner, stuffing her in drum in Cavite

Cavite police arrested on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, an American expatriate after the body of his Filipina partner was found rotting inside a water drum in the Bacoor City house where they both lived.

The police said the suspect, identified as William Thomas Worth, 71, admitted to killing his partner, Mila Loslos, 48, and pointed to the authorities where he hid her body.

Loslos’ body was found inside a blue plastic drum in a staircase basement at her house in Santero Subdivision, Barangay Habay 1, around 1:30 p.m.

According to Bacoor police chief Lt. Col. Ruther Saquilayan, Loslos’ 21-year-old son, a resident of Las Piñas, reported her missing since May 5.

Police told Loslos’ son to first ask her last companions at the house about her whereabouts, but Worth told him he also did not know where she was. However, the son became suspicious because of the foul odor inside Loslos’ house, prompting him to return to the police station.

A follow-up operation was conducted, with Worth admitting to the crime and pointing to the exact location where he hid Loslos’ body. Numerous mothballs were scattered in the basement when authorities opened it up to hide the stench from Loslos’ decomposing body.

The Cavite Provincial Forensic Unit also recovered at the crime scene three knives and a nylon rope. Loslos’ body will undergo an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

According to Saquilayan, the couple had an argument, after learning that Loslos lied to Worth that she was single and had no family, when he already gave her P1 million.

