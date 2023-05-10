Naga drowning: Body of brgy. health worker who saved grandson from raging river retrieved 

CEBU, Philippines—Rescue personnel were able to retrieve the body of a barangay health worker who drowned while trying to cross the river with her grandson in Sitio Langsub, barangay Uling, City of Naga in Cebu.

The body of Dolores Seguisabal, 60 years old, was retrieved by the city’s rescue personnel in Sitio Sayaw, Barangay Balirong in the CIty of Naga at around 11:20 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Seguisabal and her grandson were crossing the river at around 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday when they got swept by the strong current due to heavy rain in the mountains at that time, said Police Liutenant Colonel WIlliam Ceda Homoc in a report.

Seguisabal still managed to save her six-year-old grandson by pushing him to the riverbank. She, however, wasn’t able to save herself.

The City of Naga Disaster Risk Reduction Management conducted rescue operation after learning about the incident. They found the body almost six hours after the accident.

Police Staff Sergeant Ariel Yao of the City of Naga Police Station also said in an interview that they learned it had been raining since 1 p.m. in the mountains, which may had caused the water to rise in the river.

He said the victim was going home from work when the accident happened.

/bmjo

