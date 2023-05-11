Cebu Daily Newscast: What is phishing and how to avoid this?
Here are the latest stories in and around Cebu on May 11, Thursday.
What is phishing and how to avoid this?
In light of the recent attempt to siphon millions of funds from a popular electronic wallet app on Monday night. Phishing is one of the many forms of cyber attacks that plague the online realm of the Philippines, which, unfortunately, still has a very weak cyber security.
According to security risk advisor Kroll in a 2022 State of Incident Response: Asia-Pacific report, phishing and malware emerged as the most common types of cyber attacks in the Philippines.
NBA: Joel Embiid, 76ers close on series win after downing Celtics
Joel Embiid led the Philadelphia 76ers to within one win of a series triumph over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, scoring 33 points in a 115-103 road victory in their best-of-seven Eastern Conference playoff duel. Embiid delivered another towering performance that underscored his NBA Most Valuable Player status as the Sixers dominated from early in the first quarter to leave Boston’s TD Garden home crowd in stunned silence.
The result gives the third-seeded Sixers a 3-2 series lead, meaning they can advance to the conference finals with a win in game six on home court in Philadelphia on Thursday.
EJ Obiena auctions off SEA Games winning shoes for Filipino kids
Pole vault star EJ Obiena will auction off his gold-medal-winning spikes to raise money for children back home in the Philippines who practice in a sawdust pit.
This was after the world-ranked number three, Obiena, took his third consecutive gold at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Phnom Penh, clearing 5.65m, and breaking his own SEA Games record.
DFA says Timor-Leste rejects Teves’ request for political asylum
Suspended Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr.’s application for political asylum in Timor-Leste (East Timor) was denied, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Tuesday. According to the DFA, the Philippines Embassy in Timor-Leste said Teves submitted his application in Dili, where he currently stays.
It added that “Teves has been granted five days to depart Timor-Leste,” in line with the Timor-Leste government decision. Within this period, the congressman can file an appeal regarding the decision.
NBA: Nuggets lean on Nikola Jokic to grab 3-2 series lead vs Suns
