NBA: Knicks stay alive vs Heat

The New York Knicks defeated the Miami Heat, 112-103, in Game 5 to stay alive in their NBA Eastern Conference semifinal series.

Jalen Brunson led the Knicks against the Heat in Game 5 as he scored 38 points, grabbed nine rebounds and dished out 7 assists.

New York still trails the series, 2-3.

The winner of this Heat-Knicks series takes on the team who will advance in the Philadelphia-Boston series, which the Sixers lead, 3-2.

RJ Barret and Julius Randle added 26 and 24 points, respectively.

The Heat were lead by the 19 of Jimmy Butler.

