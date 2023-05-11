Man shot while opening store in Brgy. Kalunasan, Cebu City

By: Paul Lauro - CDN Digital | May 11,2023 - 10:10 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines—A man who just opened his sari-sari store in Sitio Upper Camparang, Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City was shot early Thursday morning, May 11, 2023.

The victim was identified as Diliciano “Loloy” Jacaban, 64 years old.

Police Staff Sergeant Rey Antonio Montalban of the Guadalupe Police Station in Cebu City, in an interview with CDN Digital, said that based on what they’ve gathered early Thursday, the victim had no known enemies in the area. Montalban said, though, they will continue to investigate the shooting incident.

According to Montalban the victim just opened his store at around 5:30 a.m. when he was shot by a still unidentified gunman four times.

Emergency personnel who responded to the shooting alarm in Barangay Kalunasan were able to bring the victim to the hospital but he died shortly after.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

American admits killing partner, stuffing her in drum in Cavite

Naga drowning: Body of brgy. health worker who saved grandson from raging river retrieved

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP