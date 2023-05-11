Lolo killed while opening store had no known enemies – neighbors, family

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police are trying to determine the motive behind the killing of a 64-year-old man, who was then opening his store in Brgy. Kalunasan early Thursday morning, May 11.

The victim, identified as Diliciano “Loloy” Jacaban, succumbed to gunshot wounds a few hours after still unidentified assailants shot him in Sitio Campang, Brgy. Kalunasan past 5 a.m. on Thursday, police confirmed.

Police Staff Sergeant Rey Antonio Montalban, the investigator assigned to the case, said they were conducting a background investigation on the victim as well as those who knew him.

Based on their initial findings, they discovered that Jacaban also worked as a caretaker of a vacant lot right beside the store he owned.

Police have also started gathering other evidence including closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage in the hopes of identifying the suspects.

Meanwhile, Jacaban’s relatives and neighbors agreed that the victim had no known enemies, which is why it came as a shock to them why he was shot.

One of Jacaban’s children, who requested anonymity, told Cebu-based radio station dyHP that they still had no idea why and who wanted their father dead.

“He was a good man and he never got into a heated confrontation or conflict,” the victim’s child said in Cebuano.

His neighbors also shared the same sentiments.

“Even to strangers and outsiders, he was kind. He never had any enemies,” one of the neighbors said.

Around 5:30 a.m., gunmen shot Jacaban four times while he was opening his store. Police collected four empty shells which they believed came from a .45 caliber pistol that the suspects used.

Emergency personnel who responded to the shooting alarm in Barangay Kalunasan were able to bring the victim to the hospital but he died shortly after.

